Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,452,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $223.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.