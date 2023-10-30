Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,391 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $433.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

