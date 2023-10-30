Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 712 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

