Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 59 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $366.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $278.76 and a one year high of $428.16.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
