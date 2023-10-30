Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $80.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

