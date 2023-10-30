Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.76 and its 200 day moving average is $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

