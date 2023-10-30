Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.69 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $91,625,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

