Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.69 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 380,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

