Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

