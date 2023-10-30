Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $54.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.