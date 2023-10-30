Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,077 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.19. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

