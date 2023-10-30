Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,320 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

OTIS stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.