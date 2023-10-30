Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 499 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

XYL opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

