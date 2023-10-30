Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up about 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 386,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,051. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.