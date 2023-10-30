Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 940,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.