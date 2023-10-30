Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 1.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 375,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

