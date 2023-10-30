Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,983. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
