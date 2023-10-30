Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,983. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.