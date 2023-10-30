Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Nordson comprises about 2.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.42. 74,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

