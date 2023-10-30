Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.43. 1,761,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

