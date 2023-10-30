Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.09. 473,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $217.70 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

