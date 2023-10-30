Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $483.40. 175,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average of $475.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.66 and a 12-month high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

