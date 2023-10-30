Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 2.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 240.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $14.03 on Monday, reaching $720.79. 154,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $701.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

