Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $262.20. The company had a trading volume of 591,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,380. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.