Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 2.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

