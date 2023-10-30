Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

