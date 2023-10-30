Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.41. 524,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,088. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.