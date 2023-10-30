PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.