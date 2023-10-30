Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,426 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $343.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.05 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.75 and its 200-day moving average is $378.59.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

