Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,862 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,427. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

