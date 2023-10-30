Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,444 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,470,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103,090. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.