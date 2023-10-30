Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Linde makes up approximately 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.18. The company had a trading volume of 380,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,096. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $289.94 and a 52-week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

