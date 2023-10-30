Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.4 %

KMI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 5,066,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928,724. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

