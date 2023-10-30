PFG Investments LLC Acquires 10,739 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after acquiring an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,317,000 after acquiring an additional 74,004 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $64.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

