PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $175.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

