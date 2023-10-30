PFG Investments LLC Buys 140 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $171.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.63.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

