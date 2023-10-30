PFG Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.