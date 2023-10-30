PFG Investments LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $397.87 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

