PFG Investments LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $183.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

