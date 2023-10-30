PFG Investments LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

