PFG Investments LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

