PFG Investments LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $560.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

