PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

