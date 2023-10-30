PFG Investments LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,452,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $223.10 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

