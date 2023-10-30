PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

