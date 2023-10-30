Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £6,577.12 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,057.23).
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Monday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.73 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.70 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.66.
About Pharos Energy
