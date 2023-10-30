Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £6,577.12 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Jann M. Brown bought 29,896 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £6,577.12 ($8,057.23).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Monday. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20.73 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.70 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.66.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

