Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

PSX opened at $110.93 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

