Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.82.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Five stocks we like better than Phoenix New Media
