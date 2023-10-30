Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

