Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 1,786 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

