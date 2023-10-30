Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,827 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 314,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $526.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

